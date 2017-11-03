>
Emmerdale
15/11 - Debbie visits Chas to get answers
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 15th November

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 15th November


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 15th November - Episode 2
At the prison, Debbie questions Chas' actions and is rocked when Chas admits she loves Cameron. But she feels terrible for what she's done.
 
Meanwhile, Cain is angry Debbie's gone to visit Chas and wants to go and collect her. And Lisa - worn down by what's happened to her family - vents her anger to Cameron in the village, telling him where Debbie has gone.
 
Back at the prison, Debbie's shocked to learn Chas and Cameron were planning to leave together and realises Cameron loves Chas, not her. As she leaves, she tells Chas she'd got nothing left, even if she gets out. Cain is waiting for her, and she finally crumbles in his arms, admitting she still loves Cameron.
 
Elsewhere, Val realises her actions have pushed Amy away and Jimmy tries to persuade Scarlett to stay.
 



