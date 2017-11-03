15/10 - Chas puts her plan into action

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October

It's Chas and Dan's wedding day. Cameron visits Chas, and when he frets to her about what they're going to do, she insists she'll deal with it.



Chas arrives at Carl's and plays a careful game - she tells him she'll leave with him that night. Chas then asks Katie if she and Dan can get married first. But Katie's furious and a slanging match ensues. The joint reception's called off.



A fraught Chas later explains to Cameron what she told Carl, but says she just wants to get married and get away from the village. Cameron's reeling when he realises he'll be left exposed.



Elsewhere, Megan's furious to discover from looking at the accounts that her brother has ripped her off.



As Katie walks down the aisle, Megan's car screeches up to the church. She wants answers.