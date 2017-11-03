Albums
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
15/10 - Chas puts her plan into action
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 29th October - 29/10 - Nicola...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 8th October - 08/10 - Chas admits to the burglary...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 1st October - 01/10 - Laurel's shocked when Gabby...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Monday 31st October - 31/10 - Debbie has baby plans for...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Monday 10th October - 10/10 - Things get passionate between...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 22nd October - 22/10 - Chas is determined to face...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Monday 24th October - 24/10 - Nikhil's out of chances with...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Monday 17th October - 17/10 - Cain's...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 16th April - 16/04 - Nicola isn't impressed when...
Esme Riley
09/10/2012
15/10 - Chas puts her plan into action
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October
All going well so far...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 15th October
