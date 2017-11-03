16/01 - Amy signs the adoption papers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 16th January



Emmerdale Episode Guide Monday 16th January

It's the day where Amy is to sign the adoption papares and she's clearly shaken. But worryingly Val is surprisingly breezy about the whole thing, insisting she wants what's best for Amy. But when the time comes to sign the papers Val can't contain herself and Amy orders her to leave the room when she tries to talk her round.



Val's reaction convinces Amy that she and Pollard are in trouble so announces that she'll be moving in with David. But Val goes nuts and verbally lashes out at Amy, leaving Pollard disgusted.



Meanwhile Debbie is feeling guilty about her sordid incident with Andy and is finding it hard to go back to bed with Cameron. But stress levels are even higher when Sarah goes missing with Jacob after not being allowed to go on the school trip and lashes out at Alicia.



Elsewhere Rodney tries to sell his car; Hazel is comforted by Aaron; Chas notices how happy Katie is and wonders if she regrets turning down Declan's proposal.



