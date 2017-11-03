16/04 - Nicola isn't impressed when Elliot arrives

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 16th April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Jimmy continues to act suspiciously and after Carl gets an angry call from Bob, he demands that his brother tells him what's going on. Jimmy finally comes clean about the call from Kelly as Carl warns him not to keep Nicola in the dark.



But it's too late; the pair walk through the door to see Bob with Elliot in tow with a suitcase in his hand. As Nicola realises this isn't a surprise for Jimmy she becomes furious. Bob tries to explain the situation of Kelly's departure to America with her new fling and how Elliot is all on his own but Nicola flatly refuses to have him stay.



But as Jimmy finally puts his foot down it looks like this time Nicola isn't the one wearing the trousers - Elliot stays!



Meanwhile Ali's finally puts the wheels in motion about the divorce and Ruby couldn't be happier. But Ali's day takes a turn for the worse when she's forced to cover Lisa at the factory doing quality control. She worries that she can't read it but afterwards she confident that it wasn't a disaster...we hope so.

Elsewhere Gennie catches Charity on the phone with her contact and it looks like she's busted. But Gennie it's not getting any better for Gennie when Nikhil chooses to take Charity to a meeting instead of her...



Also, Edna and Turner are concerned about Sandy when they discover he wants to go into a home but he clams up when they ask him about it and asks them to go; Chas gets jealous as Cameron is determined to put things right with Debbie.