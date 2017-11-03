>
>
Emmerdale

16/08 - Val’s furious when she see Kerry thieving

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 16th August - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Amy's suspicious of what Kerry said to Brenda. Meanwhile, Pollard visits Brenda and apologises for making her feel left out.
 
Val is livid when she sees Kerry steal some petty cash from the side and later tells Pollard what's happened. Pollard reassures her when she starts worrying Kerry will take Amy away from them and the pair get close, eventually kissing - unaware that Brenda's watching from outside.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel tells a shocked Nicola that she's seeing Marlon. She later intends to break the news to her family but changes her mind when Gabby tells her she doesn't want things to change. How will it all work out for Laurel and Marlon?
 
Also, Cameron tells Chas that Dan isn’t good enough for her.



07/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         