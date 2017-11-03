16/08 - Val’s furious when she see Kerry thieving

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August

Amy's suspicious of what Kerry said to Brenda. Meanwhile, Pollard visits Brenda and apologises for making her feel left out.



Val is livid when she sees Kerry steal some petty cash from the side and later tells Pollard what's happened. Pollard reassures her when she starts worrying Kerry will take Amy away from them and the pair get close, eventually kissing - unaware that Brenda's watching from outside.



Elsewhere, Laurel tells a shocked Nicola that she's seeing Marlon. She later intends to break the news to her family but changes her mind when Gabby tells her she doesn't want things to change. How will it all work out for Laurel and Marlon?



Also, Cameron tells Chas that Dan isn’t good enough for her.