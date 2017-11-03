>
Emmerdale
16/08 - Val’s furious when she see Kerry thieving
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 16th August


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 16th August - Episode 2
A mortified Pollard pulls away from his kiss with Val and tells her to leave. Brenda's devastated having seen the whole thing and escapes unseen.
 
In the B&B, Pollard realises Kerry stole the money to treat Amy to a necklace. He confronts Kerry, who gets tearful.
 
Later, Brenda is upset when she sees Val and Pollard leaving the Woolpack back room together. When she confronts Pollard, he's exasperated by her insecurities, unaware of what she's seen. 
 
She decides to pack her bags and tearfully explains to Pollard that she knows he still loves Val.
 
Also, Chas worries when she sees Dan look over adoringly at her.



