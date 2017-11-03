>
16/01 - David's caught out by Jacob

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 16th January
Wednesday 16th January
SPOILER ALERT

Word spreads that David and Alicia aren't together any more. But David soon realises that Alicia is milking it for sympathy and so asks Priya to keep things quiet for a couple more weeks because of Jacob.
 
But Jacob later runs off crying when he sees Priya and David kissing and is left confused when he's told the truth. Alicia later tells David she and Jacob are moving out - a decision she struggles with.
 
Elsewhere, Robbie is angry as he sees Megan is thinking twice about leaving. Megan talks to Declan and hands back the cheque. The siblings eventually decide to draw a line under everything and then tell Katie and Robbie that Megan is staying. Declan tells Robbie he's welcome to stay too.



08/01/2013
Latest… 03/11/2017
