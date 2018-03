Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 16th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Monday 16th July

SPOILER ALERT

Marlon is still fuming that Leo might be taken away from him, but Paddy is still determined to leave for New Zealand.

After a chat with Pearl, Marlon begs Paddy not to leave. But Paddy says he's bored and eventually persuades Marlon to go to New Zealand with him.

Elsewhere, Pollard is furious after he uncovers Val's scheming.

Also, Victoria's furious with Alex for flooding the house.