16/03 - Moira takes control of her family

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 16th March

Holly’s fragile when she comes back from hospital and Adam’s angry when Alex admits he could have prevented Holly’s overdose. But Moira defends him by saying they all should have been more aware of what was going on!



But the situation just gets worse when Andy reluctantly confirms that Adam isn’t up to the job of farm manager and Adam’s stunned when she suggests it would be for the best if Andy took over. Unsurprisingly Adam reacts badly leaving Moira feeling like her family is crumbling around her.

Meanwhile Ashley forces Sandy to stay at home and rest after he asks for his assistance in getting to the Woolpack to play dominoes with Turner. In the pub, Ashley lies to Turner that Sandy won’t be coming to the pub as he’s not well enough - what on earth has got into him?



But he doesn't plan on Rachel overhearing. She heads out to check on Sandy and seethes as Sandy tells her that he didn’t go because he couldn’t get himself there. But when she suggests that Ashley isn't treating him properly Sandy flares up and throws her out.

Elsewhere Megan is playing a risky game when she hints to Declan whether Katie would stick around if she knew just how much debt he was in. She tells him he’s going to have to make it worth her while if he wants the festival to be a success and we know exactly what she's up to - will Declan fall for it?

Also, Amy’s thrown to find Brenda helping out in the B & B and is amused when she catches Pollard topping up the spirits with water.