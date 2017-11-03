16/11 - Angry Cain punches Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 16th November

Charity is adamant Debbie has no chance of happiness until Cameron is out of her life. She panics when Debbie disappears, but she's gone to see Zak, who comforts her.



Cain arrives and as they walk off he tells Debbie and Zak to go ahead to the hospital because there's something he needs to do at the garage. He's actually just seen Cameron.



Cameron visits Chas and tells her he's not going anywhere and back in the village he pretends he's not worried when he sees Cain watching him.



Outside the garage, Cain punches Cameron, knocking him unconscious. Cameron is surprisingly calm and Cain says he won't hurt him for Debbie's sake, but he assures him he can take him whenever he's ready.



Elsewhere, Jimmy has a decision to make when he discovers Carl has left the business to him and Nikhil gives Gennie a camera, wanting to film Molly's every mood so he misses nothing.