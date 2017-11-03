16/10 - Debbie goes into labour

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 16th October

Debbie tries to get hold of Cameron when she starts getting contractions, but he's about to confront Carl. Debbie tells Cain and Zak she needs to get to the hospital.



But Cain's car breaks down on the way. It's vital Debbie gets to the hospital for the directed cord blood collection to save Sarah - will she make it?



Elsewhere, furious Jimmy confronts Carl about selling his share of the business to Charity behind his back. Things get heated and a full on fight ensues after Jimmy reminds Carl that the woman he loves is marrying someone else.



Ignoring Debbie's calls, Cameron had come round to see Carl. He watches the bust-up from afar.



Also, Chas' nerves are in tatters as her wedding ceremony kicks off.