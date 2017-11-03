17/01 - Rodney faces the Police

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide Tuesday 17th January

SPOILER ALERT



Rodney finds himself in a bit of a pickle when Police arrive to question him for Carl's crime. Seeking legal advice Rodney is blown away when his solicitor explains that the offence in question carries a prison sentence...



Meanwhile the atmosphere is tense between Val and Amy, and it looks likely to stay that way after Val unsuccessfully tries to clear the air. Amy is enjoying being at the B+B but it's turning into a bit of a circus with Sandy around, what will he do next.



Elsewhere Debbie is concerned that things might be getting out of hand when Andy arrives and affectionately squeezes her hand, assuring her that what happened between them, will stay between them...



Also, Aaron is in turmoil as he tries to come to terms with Cain's lies. As the pair argue Cain tries to explain that they've all done things that they aren't proud of and he needs to get over it, but Aaron isn't finding it quite that easy. Confiding in Hazel, she suggests to Zak that she should be the one to handle him from now on.





