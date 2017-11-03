17/04 - Ali messes up big time

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th April

It looks like Ali's confidence was a little misplaced when a horrified Jai and Nikhil receive a call saying that a client received the wrong batch of chocolates.



Vowing to get to the bottom of this massive error, Gennie reluctantly informs them that it was Lisa's mistake. Lisa is called into the Office and is left with no choice but to admit that she left Ali in charge so she could collect Samson. But when Ali is brought in she flatly denies it in-front of a gobsmacked Lisa.



But Ali doesn't get away with it for long as Lizzie knows the truth. After the inevitable happens she rushes home in floods of tears to Sean and Ruby confessing that she’s been sacked.

Elsewhere in the village Jimmy is frustrated when Nicola refuses to look after a home-sick Elliot after he has to rush to help Carl with a job.



Thankfully Rodney is there to talk some sense into Nicola as he reminds her how much Angelica likes having Elliot around. Nicola decides to be the bigger person (gasp) and takes Elliot to a fancy dress party with Angelica - have they all turned a corner?



Meanwhile Laurel breaks the news to Sandy and Ashley that there's a room available at the care home. But warning bells start to ring when she notices the bizarre atmosphere between them.



Elsewhere it's clear that neither Declan nor Katie are over each other; while Brenda's head over heels with Pollard.