17/08 - Zak and Lisa give up on their relationship

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 17th August

Zak and Lisa's relationship comes under more strain when she tells him she overheard him talking openly to Megan. Zak later suggests he and Lisa go for a drink, but she panics and he's left feeling hopeless.



The pair feel they've reached the end of the line and Lisa realises Zak is leaving her when he suggests he goes away to Ireland.



Elsewhere, Pollard and Brenda are miserable after their break-up, but Val is thrilled to hear the news. She comments to Kerry about the family getting back together. She later visits Brenda and tells her it was about time she gave up on Pollard.