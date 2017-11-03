>
>
Emmerdale

17/12 - Jai’s hopes of being a dad are shattered

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 17th December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 17th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 17th December
SPOILER ALERT

Jai tells Rishi he's terrified Archie could die without ever meeting him. Though Rishi warns him to stay away, Jai shows him the soft toy he's bought for his son.
 
Meanwhile, Rachel struggles to deal with Archie's condition but refuses to take a break and leave his incubator. She says she needs time alone to clear the way for Jai's visit. She snaps at Sam when she sees Jai arriving.
 
Jai can't believe how perfect Archie is, but he's left fighting back tears when Rachel tells him after this visit he'll have nothing more to do with him.
 
Elsewhere, David feels guilty when Jacob is excited about Alicia coming home for Christmas. He decides to wait until after Christmas to tell her about Priya. Priya's upset about Alicia's return and tries to talk to David, but Jacob interrupts.
 
Also, it's the day before Chas' trial and Debbie's determined to see her go down.



11/12/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Emmerdale SpoilersMetallic Hair: the colours trending on Instagram
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         