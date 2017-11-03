17/12 - Jai’s hopes of being a dad are shattered

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 17th December

Jai tells Rishi he's terrified Archie could die without ever meeting him. Though Rishi warns him to stay away, Jai shows him the soft toy he's bought for his son.



Meanwhile, Rachel struggles to deal with Archie's condition but refuses to take a break and leave his incubator. She says she needs time alone to clear the way for Jai's visit. She snaps at Sam when she sees Jai arriving.



Jai can't believe how perfect Archie is, but he's left fighting back tears when Rachel tells him after this visit he'll have nothing more to do with him.



Elsewhere, David feels guilty when Jacob is excited about Alicia coming home for Christmas. He decides to wait until after Christmas to tell her about Priya. Priya's upset about Alicia's return and tries to talk to David, but Jacob interrupts.



Also, it's the day before Chas' trial and Debbie's determined to see her go down.