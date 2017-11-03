17/02 - Andy tells Cameron he slept with Debbie

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 17th February



Emmerdale Episode Guide Friday 17th February

SPOILER ALERT



The Bartons are numb with grief as the news of the crash victims spreads across the village.



Elsewhere shocked by the news, Andy clings to Debbie but he’s left hurt and humiliated when he confesses his feelings to her and sets him straight - there’s nothing going on between them.



After hearing the news of Andy's confession Diane’s conflicted and she has a go at Debbie for leading Andy on as a bemused Cameron enters the pub.



Suspicious and frustrated Cameron heads out with the intention of finding out what is going on but is shocked into silence when Andy blurts out that he slept with Debbie to conceive the baby! Is this the end for Cameron and Debbie?



Also; Declan struggles with his plans in the wake of the accident as the access road for the Festival can only be made through the Barton’s land.





The Bartons are numb with grief as the news of the crash victims spreads across the village.Elsewhere shocked by the news, Andy clings to Debbie but he’s left hurt and humiliated when he confesses his feelings to her and sets him straight - there’s nothing going on between them.After hearing the news of Andy's confession Diane’s conflicted and she has a go at Debbie for leading Andy on as a bemused Cameron enters the pub.Suspicious and frustrated Cameron heads out with the intention of finding out what is going on but is shocked into silence when Andy blurts out that he slept with Debbie to conceive the baby! Is this the end for Cameron and Debbie?Also; Declan struggles with his plans in the wake of the accident as the access road for the Festival can only be made through the Barton’s land.