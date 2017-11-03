17/01 - Priya and Alicia come to blows

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th January

David is upset Jacob is ignoring him and doesn't want him and Alicia to move out. His frustration grows when Priya tells him she feels like she's in the wrong.



In the Woolpack, Priya and Alicia come to blows and Rishi has to step in to stop the row. He tells Priya he thinks she and David should come clean about their relationship.



Later, David proves his feelings by kissing Priya in the pub as Alicia watches. Pollard offers to put Alicia and Jacob up in the B&B.



Elsewhere, Cain isn't amused as he watches Debbie flirt with Dom. But Charity thinks it's just what she needs after Cameron.



Meanwhile, Debbie learns from Dom that the courier business is involved in delivering drugs. She later tells Charity she plans to use Dom for what she can get.