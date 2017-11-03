>
>
Emmerdale
17/01 - Priya and Alicia come to blows
 Photo 3/3 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th January

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th January


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 17th January - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT

Charity thinks Debbie's plan to manipulate Dom is risky, but she agrees to it. After a bit of persuasion, they get Cain in on the plan before Debbie heads to the pub to meet Dom.
 
Debbie's taken aback when Dom tries to kiss her. He apologises and feels foolish as she leaves. Cain worries Debbie is out of her depth, but she assures him she knows what she's doing.
 
Elsewhere, David's troubled when Alicia tells him she and Jacob are moving to the B&B and she plans to phone a solicitor to sort out the divorce. When the B&B is full, Val reluctantly agrees to let them stay at the barn for a few days.
 
Jacob doesn't like living there and it's not long before Val loses her temper at him and tells him there are people worse off than him.



08/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         