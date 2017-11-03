Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th January

Charity thinks Debbie's plan to manipulate Dom is risky, but she agrees to it. After a bit of persuasion, they get Cain in on the plan before Debbie heads to the pub to meet Dom.



Debbie's taken aback when Dom tries to kiss her. He apologises and feels foolish as she leaves. Cain worries Debbie is out of her depth, but she assures him she knows what she's doing.



Elsewhere, David's troubled when Alicia tells him she and Jacob are moving to the B&B and she plans to phone a solicitor to sort out the divorce. When the B&B is full, Val reluctantly agrees to let them stay at the barn for a few days.



Jacob doesn't like living there and it's not long before Val loses her temper at him and tells him there are people worse off than him.