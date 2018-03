Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 17th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Tuesday 17th July

SPOILER ALERT

On her birthday night out with Victoria, Amy kisses a man in a bar - but the romance is soon put to a stop when an angry woman, Kerry, pulls them apart and punches Amy.

Amy immediately recognises the woman as her mum - not ideal! Kerry tries to apologise but Amy's having none of it.

Meanwhile, Rhona admits to Laurel that she wishes Marlon wasn't coming to New Zealand.