17/06 - Cain swears to kill Cameron

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Sunday 17th June

Sunday 17th June

Chas is about to give herself a hernia worrying that Cain is onto her affair with Cameron, but Cameron has a cunning plan to throw Cain off the scent...



Unsure what Cain knows Cameron admits that he didn't see his son as he argued with his ex and so needed time to himself.

Later in The Woolpack, Cameron and Chas talk until Cain enters asking for a word with Chas in private. Cain reveals to Chas that he is worried Cameron is having an affair and he isn't buying his excuses.



Nervously Chas offers to keep her beadies on him and Cain is grateful, but as he tells her that if he finds out Cameron is having an affair, he will kill him Chas is on edge…

Meanwhile, Ashley tries to speak to Pearl, but is upset when she says that she will never forgive him for what he did to Sandy.



Later, Laurel reminds Ashley to hand over his keys and drops the bombshell that she wants a divorce.

Elsewhere, Rhona books the wedding with Jude, Jacob asks David if he can live with him if Alicia goes to prison, Hannah is upset at the thought of re-sitting the year, while Holly breaks the news that she is moving to London.