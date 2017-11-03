17/05 - Megan comes face to face with her son

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May

Megan's change of heart takes Declan and Katie by surprise when she tells them about the letter.

As Megan struggles with her emotions, Nicola tells her that she has a visitor...it's Robbie!

But their first meeting was never going to be easy and Megan is taken aback when he gives her a hard time. Questioning why she's got in contact now after she abandoned him, he tells her not to contact him again as she means nothing to him and never will. Will Robbie come round?

Meanwhile Ali and Ruby start to realise that the Sean incident won't stay quiet for long and worry about what people might believe. Later on Ruby is horrified to learn that Dan is spreading gossip and pleads with Sean to tell the truth but he is too embarrassed.

Elsewhere Lisa tells Chas to set any gossips straight about Zak; Jai is optimistic about starting a family with Charity but she opens up to Chas that it isn't what she wants.