>
>
Emmerdale

17/05 - Megan comes face to face with her son

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 17th May 
SPOILER ALERT

Megan's change of heart takes Declan and Katie by surprise when she tells them about the letter.  
 
As Megan struggles with her emotions, Nicola tells her that she has a visitor...it's Robbie!
 
But their first meeting was never going to be easy and Megan is taken aback when he gives her a hard time. Questioning why she's got in contact now after she abandoned him, he tells her not to contact him again as she means nothing to him and never will. Will Robbie come round?
 
Meanwhile Ali and Ruby start to realise that the Sean incident won't stay quiet for long and worry about what people might believe. Later on Ruby is horrified to learn that Dan is spreading gossip and pleads with Sean to tell the truth but he is too embarrassed.
 
Elsewhere Lisa tells Chas to set any gossips straight about Zak; Jai is optimistic about starting a family with Charity but she opens up to Chas that it isn't what she wants.
 


Soaps Editor
08/05/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         