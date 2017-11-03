Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 17th May Ep.2

Meanwhile Charity stalls about the baby situation but gives in and tells Jai that it is not what she wants.

Elsewhere Zak is assured by Trevor that they will help him get better again; Ali can't get through to Sean; while a furious Nicola realises she has caught Elliots's chicken pox.

Megan is in turmoil as Robbie becomes increasingly defensive but asks for him to give her a chance to explain. After a tumultuous time Robbie starts to ask about his Dad and she lies that his dad is dead and refuses to give Robbie his name.At the end of his fuse Robbie, storms out annoyed repeating that she will never be his mum and Megan, clearly hurt by this says Robbie is out of her life for good.