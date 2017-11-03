>
Emmerdale

17/09 - Marlon ruins Paddy’s plans

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 17th September
SPOILER ALERT

Marlon arrives home after his night at the police station and is furious that Rhona has taken him.
 
Paddy is also released and gets home to see Matt arrive. He tells Pearl he's in court on Friday but wants her to book him a ticket to New Zealand for that evening. 
 
Later, a chirpy Marlon has done some research and tells Paddy he must tell Rhona to return - or the police will force her to bring Leo back.
 
Elsewhere, Cameron is desperately trying to find the money to pay Carl and Ali tries to persuade Rachel not to leave.



