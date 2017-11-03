18/01 - Rodney blackmails Carl

In this article



Emmerdale Episode Guide Wednesday 18th January

With the Police on his back Rodney feels the stakes have been raised in his and Carl's little dealings and decides to let him know. In the pub Rodney tells him that unless he pays him to keep quiet; he's going to the Police...



Jimmy and Nicola's suspicions are growing too and it looks like Carl's winning streak could come to an end.



Meanwhile Sandy is ousted from the B+B after his bad behaviour, but Amy kindly covers for him to Laurel and Ashley. Sandy has to get used to being home but he definitely doesn't look happy about it.



At the same time Hazel breaks the news to Bob thast she needs to move on, and when she hints that she wants to take Aaron with her, Bob's concerned. Pressure is mounting for Aaron when he confides in Hazel about his anxiousness for Zak's birthday, admitting that he's not sure he can face him yet.



Elsewhere Lisa's persuaded by Chas to have a big bash for Zak's 60th; while Ruby feels guilty after splashing out of Ali when she learns of her money problems.



