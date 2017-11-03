>
>
Emmerdale
18/01 - Rodney blackmails Carl
 Photo 2/2 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th January
In this article

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th January





10/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersNext Week's Emmerdale Spoilers
Stars who married the same person twice ...Perfect baby names for February
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         