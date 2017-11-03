18/04 - Laurel gets suspicious of Ashley

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th April

Emmerdale Episode Guide

We've been waiting for it, but today is the day that Ashley finally gets found out!



As Laurel and Ashley get ready to take Sandy to the care-home Gabby lets slip that Ashley pushed Sandy over, but when Ashley comes in she clams up before Laurel can get another word out of her.



At the care home Laurel decides to go with her instincts as something isn't right and asks Sandy what's been going on. But before he says a word Ashley clocks them talking and he dries up.



Laurel can tell he’s hiding something so tries again when Sandy sits alone on the bench and pleads with him to tell her the truth. As the tears begin to fall down Sandy's face Laurel takes his hand, she has all the information she needs...

Meanwhile the fall-out from Ali's mistake at work is huge as Ruby storms over to the Factory only to find out that Ali lied about why she got sacked. When Ruby arrives home she tears Ali apart for trying to drop Lisa in it - will Ali tell her what's really going on?

Katie disproves Megan’s theory that she’s a gold digger. Megan tries to get Katie to go back to Declan, but Katie doesn’t appreciate her interfering. Gennie and Charity are amused by Katie’s inscrutable attitude about Declan. Katie makes Declan sweat by telling him she’ll consider having dinner with him. Later, Declan’s delighted when Katie decides to give him a second chance.

Also, as Amy complains about the ahem, 'noises' that came from the bedrooms last night Brenda goes a nice shade of fuchsia, but Amy stays oblivious.