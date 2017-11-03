18/12 - The day of Chas' trial arrives

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th December

There's tension in the village on the day of Chas' trial.



In court, a terrified Chas pleads not guilty. Cain arrives late, but as the defence solicitor gives evidence he shouts out and interrupts proceedings. Charity bundles Cain out as Chas looks shaken.



Later in the pub, Charity lays into Cain about his behaviour. Everyone else discusses the day and Cameron snaps at Zak's negative comments. Debbie arrives and tells everyone she'll make Chas go down so she can never be with Cameron.



Elsewhere, it's the village nativity play and Priya offers to film Jacob. His face lights up out of the blue - Alicia's back from prison a day early. Priya's gutted as she watches her kiss David. At home, Jacob's chuffed his family are back together and Alicia apologises for everything.



Also, Rishi worries about Jai.