Emmerdale

18/02 - Lisa's left shocked by Belle's behaviour | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 18th February
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 18th February

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Monday 18th February
Lisa gives Belle a long list of chores to keep her busy, but instead she goes out with Gemma and they meet Thomas and Sean.
 
Lisa's on the warpath when she realises what's going on and quickly calls Belle to get her home. 
 
Back at home, Lisa confiscates Belle's phone and is stunned when she tells her she could get drunk and have sex if she wanted to and that maybe next time she will!

But Lisa's relieved when she finds out the Valentine's card was from Sean and Belle later apologises and they hug. But things come crashing down when they find raunchy photos of Belle on her phone.
 
Elsewhere, Cain finally talks to Chas but tells her Debbie must not know.
Also, Sandy assures Laurel he is more than capable of looking after Arthur.
 



12/02/2013
