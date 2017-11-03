18/01 - Cain worries their plan will fail

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 18th January

Cain's worry heightens when he and Charity realise the gravity of what they're up to, but she tells him they just have to make sure they don't mess up.



Later - parked outside the courier's office - Charity makes a phone call and they wait for the action to unfold. They watch as the police raid the firm but Cain worries when Dom arrives. But when he sees the police, he rides off at speed.



Later in the Woolpack, Dom tells them the firm's been raided and Cain winds him up. When Dom worries about the police because he's got a key, Debbie has an idea and leaves with him. At Tug Ghyll, she discreetly pockets his keys before seductively leading Dom upstairs.



Elsewhere, Jacob is still struggling to cope and heartbroken Alicia admits to Val that she loves David more than ever.