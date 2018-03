Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 18th July

Wednesday 18th July

Val worries about Amy's swollen lip and manages to trick Victoria into telling her what happened.

Also, Kerry turns up on Amy's doorstep, but is met by a fierce Val. Will this be the last we see of Kerry?

Elsewhere, Chas feels awkward around Cameron and a suspicious Debbie.