18/06 - David proposes to Alicia

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 18th June

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Times are getting desperate for Alicia and Jacob and so David urges Jacob to tell Alicia that he doesn't like Talia, but the youngster refuses.



Taking it upon himself David tells her himself and advises her to calmly explain this to Justin and make him realise that Jacob wants to stay in Emmerdale.



But when Alicia and Justin talk it leads to an argument.



But as Jacob walks in on the millionth argument between the pair he gets upset and Alicia breaks down and tells Justin to take Jacob as she's tired of arguing.

Later on David cannot understand why Alicia has given up and she sobs in his arms, explaining that she would have a better chance of keeping Jacob if she were married.



The obvious answer pops into David's head and he proposes to Alicia with an onion ring as a ring...who says romance isn't dead.