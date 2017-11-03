>
Emmerdale

18/10 - The police investigate the death

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 18th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 18th October

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 18th October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT


The police are called when a body is discovered, while Victoria and Adam share a kiss.


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 18th October - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT


The villagers are questioned about the death in the village.

 



09/10/2012
