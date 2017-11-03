Albums
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
18/10 - The police investigate the death
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 18th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Thursday 18th October - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT
The police are called when a body is discovered, while Victoria and Adam share a kiss.
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Thursday 18th October - Episode 2
SPOILER ALERT
The villagers are questioned about the death in the village.
Esme Riley
09/10/2012
