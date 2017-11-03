18/09 - Nikhil discovers why Gennie is so scared

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 18th September

Gennie is unsettled after talking about her baby's birth with Laurel. Nikhil tells Laurel he's worried about how scared Gennie is, but she tells him it's understandable after what happened to her mum. He's clueless.



Later, Gennie tells Nikhil her mum died during childbirth, but that she's more concerned about turning out like her dad and abandoning her baby. Nikhil hatches a plan.



Also, Jai helps Rachel settle in to her flat, but she's furious when she finds out he's had his own set of keys cut and makes him hand them over.