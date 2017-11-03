19/01 - Laurel thinks she might be pregnant

In this article





Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January Ep.1



Emmerdale Episode Guide Thursday 19th January

SPOILER ALERT



Ashley tells Edna and Sandy that the Bishop wants to meet him and things are looking likely to go ahead with the move. His suspicions were right, he's got the job but the fall-out for Sandy and Laurel is fraught with confusion.



Sandy is adamant that he's staying in the village and Laurel has just about given up trying to argue with the stubborn old man. But it seems she might have a bigger issue on her hands, rushing out of Nicola's house feeling nauseous Laurel is overcome with panic as it starts to sink in that she might be pregnant...



Elsewhere Rodney is really putting the pressure on Carl as he goes to see his solicitor in his power-suit. Later, Brenda is confused when he lies to Carl that it went badly with the solicitor but it's all part of the plan, revealing to her later that everything is under control.



Meanwhile Ali and the family are feeling the reality of having to count the pennies with the house starting to resemble a freezer. But when Sam reveals to Sean and Belle that he knows another way to get food without spending money, the pair are shocked as he grabs his gun and heads for the fields!



Also, Zak's gutted when Aaron won't talk to him at the party; Nikhil gets some words of wisdom from Zak about patching things up with Jai and Bob's still concerned about Hazel.





Ashley tells Edna and Sandy that the Bishop wants to meet him and things are looking likely to go ahead with the move. His suspicions were right, he's got the job but the fall-out for Sandy and Laurel is fraught with confusion.Sandy is adamant that he's staying in the village and Laurel has just about given up trying to argue with the stubborn old man. But it seems she might have a bigger issue on her hands, rushing out of Nicola's house feeling nauseous Laurel is overcome with panic as it starts to sink in that she might be pregnant...Elsewhere Rodney is really putting the pressure on Carl as he goes to see his solicitor in his power-suit. Later, Brenda is confused when he lies to Carl that it went badly with the solicitor but it's all part of the plan, revealing to her later that everything is under control.Meanwhile Ali and the family are feeling the reality of having to count the pennies with the house starting to resemble a freezer. But when Sam reveals to Sean and Belle that he knows another way to get food without spending money, the pair are shocked as he grabs his gun and heads for the fields!Also, Zak's gutted when Aaron won't talk to him at the party; Nikhil gets some words of wisdom from Zak about patching things up with Jai and Bob's still concerned about Hazel.