Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January Ep.2

Laurel is happy that this could be the new start that she and Ashley were craving and rushes to get a pregnancy test kit. But when she talks to Ashley she doesn't get the reaction she was looking for and is devastated when she realises that he thinks it could be Marlon's...



But when Laurel comes back downstairs and tells him it's a false alarm he's gobsmacked to hear what comes next - she's leaving him.



Meanwhile Zak and Aaron finally call a truce and manage to enjoy the rest of the party. In the meantime, Belle is thrilled when Zak changes his attitude towards Sean and invites him for tea - the big softy.



Also, Gennie and Nikhil make plans to move in together; even though Carl knows he's being blackmailed he reluctantly agrees to Rodney's terms.



