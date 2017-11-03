>
>
Emmerdale
19/01 - Laurel thinks she might be pregnant
  
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January Ep.2
In this article

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th January Ep.2


Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 19th January
SPOILER ALERT

Laurel is happy that this could be the new start that she and Ashley were craving and rushes to get a pregnancy test kit. But when she talks to Ashley she doesn't get the reaction she was looking for and is devastated when she realises that he thinks it could be Marlon's...

But when Laurel comes back downstairs and tells him it's a false alarm he's gobsmacked to hear what comes next - she's leaving him.

Meanwhile Zak and Aaron finally call a truce and manage to enjoy the rest of the party. In the meantime, Belle is thrilled when Zak changes his attitude towards Sean and invites him for tea - the big softy.

Also, Gennie and Nikhil make plans to move in together; even though Carl knows he's being blackmailed he reluctantly agrees to Rodney's terms.



10/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street SpoilersThis Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         