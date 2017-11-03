19/04 - Laurel's sickened by the truth

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April Ep.1

The alarm bells are ringing loud and clear but Laurel just needs to hear the words and so continue to plead with Sandy to tell her the truth.



As she starts to realise that Sandy's not going to betray Ashley she goes to visit Rachel. As she listens to Rachel's version of events the awful truth finally sinks in.



But in her absence Ashley grows agitated and won't leave Sandy alone. Leaving the house to clear his head his worst fears are confirmed as he sees Rachel and Laurel talking.



That's enough for him, he returns home like a madman looking for Sandy's blood, and as he taunts him he eventually snaps and hits Sandy - but a shocked Laurel is standing in the doorway, she's seen everything!



Meanwhile Ali finally admits to Ruby that she can't read. Ruby's understanding when Ali explains about her illiteracy but is concerned when she realises what a negative effect it has had on her all these years. At the same time Sean takes matters into his own hands and goes to the factory to appeal for Ali’s job, telling Jai and Nikhil the real reason she messed up.

Elsewhere Gennie's concerned that Brenda is a little too into Pollard and is bound to get burned; Gennie storms out after having enough of Charity's gloating at work; Declan surprises Katie with a new car.