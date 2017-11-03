Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th April Ep.2

Emmerdale Episode Guide

What's done is done as a panicked Laurel rushes to Sandy, screaming at Ashley to keep away as he runs from the house.



But with Ashley out of the house Sandy finally opens up about what has been happening and Laurel's heart breaks as she realises what he's been going through. She promises to look after him from now on and drops him off at Edna's house before going to find a disgraced Ashley.



Later Laurel finds him back at home having packed a bag and is furious that he thinks he can just walk away. She gives Ashley a chance to explain but when he continues to lie she snaps and tells him exactly what she knows.



Laying into him she gives him a further reason to hate himself as she admits that she didn’t find out from Sandy because he refused to tell her, out of love for his son.



But it finally dawns on her that this is all because of Ashley's despair over her affair with Marlon and unable to comprehend what Sandy has gone through because of her she walks out.



Meanwhile at the make-up party Megan can't resist making more jibes at Katie about Declan. But it isn't just Katie who she wants to sink her teeth into as when she plants one on Carl when they arrive back at Hope Farm.

Meanwhile Ali’s mortified when she learns that Sean told Jai about her illteracy. But to her surprise Jai gives her her job back, on the condition that she enrols in an adult literacy class and apologises to Lisa - could it all be up from here?

Also, when Amy voices her concerns about the impact of Pollard's little fling with Brenda, he assures her that it's only a bit of fun. But he dropped himself in it as Brenda hears everything...



Pollard tries to reason with Brenda, but she tells him she was ending it anyway and throws a drink in his face. Pollard pleads with her to believe him that he was only trying to protect Amy and that he does really like her, but Brenda is too hurt to go any further and tells him the feeling isn't mutual.