19/12 - Debbie stands up in court

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th December
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th December

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Wednesday 19th December
Debbie's aggressive as she heads off to court. Cameron's a nervous wreck and asks Alex to go to court for him.
 
In court, Debbie tells everyone exactly what she thinks of Chas, even revealing she screwed Carl out of £30,000. Debbie considers lying when the defence solicitor asks her about Carl attacking her three years ago. She sees it's giving Chas more hope. 
 
Chas prepares to tell the court about Carl's attack on her and soon gets very emotional.
 
Elsewhere, Cain threatens Vanessa not to say anything when she walks in on him with Moira. Later, in the cafe, Zak clicks there's something going on, while Moira decides to tell Adam. He's furious and confronts Cain, threatening he'd hit him if he didn't have Jack in his arms.
 
Also, Priya's concerned Alicia seems so secure about David.
 



