Emmerdale

19/02 - Cain admits his true feelings to Moira | Emmerdale spoilers

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Tuesday 19th February
Tuesday 19th February
SPOILER ALERT

Moira's car has a fault and so has to go to the garage - where she has no excuse but to see Cain. He's wound up and doesn't know what to say. 
 
Cain later decides to drop off the car with Moira and she tells him she wants more than a fling - they're over. She says she needs someone who can truly love her and is shocked when Cain tells her she already has that, before he walks out. 
 
Elsewhere, Lisa's distraught over Belle's behaviour. She confronts Belle, but she just storms out. Lisa later confides in Charity, who tells her they'll sort it out. 
 
Meanwhile, Belle tells Gemma about the situation and she tells her to play Little Miss Perfect for a while. Belle decides to apologise and promise not to take more photos.

Also, Robbie tries to cheer Declan up.



12/02/2013
