Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Emmerdale
19/07 - Laurel and Marlon have a heart-to-heart
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Thursday 19th July - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT
Val tells Pollard about Kerry and they both wonder whether to tell Amy.
Meanwhile, Amy tells Victoria that Kerry has messaged her but she hasn't read it yet.
Victoria grabs the phone and reads the text - and Amy is left reeling as she realises Kerry has tracked her down.
Elsewhere, Laurel confesses to Marlon that she'll miss him.
Esme Riley
10/07/2012
▼
