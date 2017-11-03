19/07 - Laurel and Marlon have a heart-to-heart

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Thursday 19th July - Episode 1

SPOILER ALERT

Val tells Pollard about Kerry and they both wonder whether to tell Amy.

Meanwhile, Amy tells Victoria that Kerry has messaged her but she hasn't read it yet.

Victoria grabs the phone and reads the text - and Amy is left reeling as she realises Kerry has tracked her down.

Elsewhere, Laurel confesses to Marlon that she'll miss him.