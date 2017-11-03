>
>
Emmerdale

19/07 - Laurel and Marlon have a heart-to-heart

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide

Thursday 19th July - Episode 1
SPOILER ALERT

Val tells Pollard about Kerry and they both wonder whether to tell Amy.
 
Meanwhile, Amy tells Victoria that Kerry has messaged her but she hasn't read it yet. 
 
Victoria grabs the phone and reads the text - and Amy is left reeling as she realises Kerry has tracked her down.
 
Elsewhere, Laurel confesses to Marlon that she'll miss him.
 



10/07/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersNext Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         