Emmerdale Episode Guide - Thursday 19th July

Emmerdale Episode Guide



Thursday 19th July - Episode 2

SPOILER ALERT

Marlon is confused and angry after Laurel's confession and tells her he can't be her 'plan b' because it hasn't worked out with Ashley.

But the pair later meet again in the pub and are reunited in a bitter sweet reunion - both aware Marlon is about to move to the other side of the world.

Elsewhere, Chas struggles to defend Cameron any longer, which leaves Cameron furious.

Also, Amy discusses with Val and Pollard what she should do about Kerry.