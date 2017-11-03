19/03 - Can Holly get over her demons

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 19th March

Emmerdale Episode Guide

The Barton family have been through a lot in the last couple of weeks and it looks like it's not over yet.



Andy is concerned about an exhausted Adam's attitude towards him being Farm Manager. At the same time,Moira manages to persuade Holly to see her drugs advisor and when she returns she wants to thank Cain for saving her.



Meanwhile Marlon is taken aback when a concerned Rachel tells him that she's worried about how Ashley treats Sandy but Marlon is too concerned with Rachel's jealousy over Laurel and dismisses the idea.



At the same time poor Sandy realises that Ashley wants him out of the house from his constantly cold reception and is quick to agree as Laurel heads to work. As Sandy sits alone in the pub, Marlon starts to become concerned...



Later, Paddy finds Sandy sitting on his own outside at the freezing cold bus-stop and when Paddy offers to take him home he refuses. It's clear that Ashley is really getting to Sandy and when he finally returns home he only gets more abuse from as he accidentally knocks a table on his way in and wakes up the kids.



Ashley is furious and tells a shaken Sandy that they'll have to negotiate a curfew...

Elsewhere, Declan makes Megan a business partner,