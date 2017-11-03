19/11 - Cain's anger intensifies

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Monday 19th November

Cain confirms to Zak that he was the one who caused Cameron's bruises. But he realises Debbie should come first and fighting is the last thing she needs.



Debbie's tired and emotional as she holds baby Jack. Cameron winds up Cain when he asks him to take a colouring book to the hospital for Sarah. Cain's ready to explode, but Zak advises him otherwise.



At the Woolpack, Charity tells Cain he's too soft on Cameron - but he assures her he'll get his revenge.



At the hospital, Debbie's touched when Sarah receives the colouring book from an 'anonymous' well-wisher - which infuriates Cain further.



Elsewhere, after battling with what to do, Jimmy arrives at the office to reveal Carl has left everything to him. Charity's furious when Jimmy reveals he's not selling.



Also, Kerry continues her efforts to get a job at the factory.