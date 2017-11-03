Albums
Search
Home
Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Horoscopes
Parenting
Soaps
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
All articles
Eastenders 25/09 - With Martin Still In Prison, Whitney & Woody Step In To Help Stacey
Coronation Street 23/09 - 29/09 - Is The Game Up For Will?
Quizzes
Women In Focus
Health & Fitness
Food & Drink
Love & Sex
Albums
Soaps
Eastenders
Coronation Street
Hollyoaks
Home
>
Soaps
>
Emmerdale Spoilers and Emmerdale Gossip 2015
Emmerdale
19/10 - Drama unfolds in the aftermath of death
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 19th October
Emmerdale Episode Guide
Friday 19th October
SPOILER ALERT
Prepare for drama in the aftermath of an untimely death.
(That Emmerdale lot are keeping this a complete mystery! Boo!)
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 26th October - 26/10 - Cameron changes his mind...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 12th October - 12/10 - Charity's delighted by Jimmy's...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 5th October - 05/10 - Cameron is questioned by...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 28th October - 28/10 - Cain's got Moira exactly...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 21st October - 21/10 - Gennie gets more than most...
Emmerdale Episode Guide- Friday 14th October - 14/10 - Charity puts Cain in his...
17/10 - Emmerdale 40th birthday LIVE episode
27/07 - Callum explodes with disastrous consequences - 27/07 - Callum explodes with...
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 7th June - 07/06 - Social Services visit Debbie's...
Esme Riley
09/10/2012
See all Soaps articles
Reader ranking:
Rank this page:
Article Plan
19/10 - Drama unfolds in the aftermath of death
▼
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 19th October
Don't miss...
This Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Next Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
This Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Next Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Latest…
03/11/2017
Soaps News
Coronation Street 07/10 - 13/10 - Shona's Past Puts Max & Lily In Danger
All Soaps news
Don't miss out!
...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
OK
Find us on...
Follow sofeminine.co.uk!