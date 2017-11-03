>
19/09 - Jai is enraged by Rachel’s decision

 
Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 19th September
Wednesday 19th September
Jai tells Rachel to call him when he sees her upset over coffee with Ali - she's feeling lonely. She tells him she doesn't want to stay in the flat and needs to be around her family, or the deal's off.
 
Jai begs her to think about it, but her mind is made up. She asks for her job back in the pub. Jai is furious but Rachel stands up to him.
 
Elsewhere, Nikhil buys a learning baby aid for Gennie to practise with. But she feels out of her depth and begs Lizzie to help. Nikhil panics when he gets home and she's left the fake baby on the doorstep. 
 
Also, Kerry does a great job when she offers to look after Sarah.
 



