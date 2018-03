Emmerdale Episode Guide - Wednesday 1st August

Amy is shocked to find out her mum Kerry is in a diabetic coma after a session of drinking. But she tells Brenda and Pollard that she doesn't care if her mum lives or dies.



Elsewhere, Moira's smiling as she thinks about the night before, but Alex acts awkwardly when Victoria comes round under the pretence of giving Andy his lunch. She just wanted an excuse to see Alex.



Moira later tells Victoria that Alex misses her, before telling Alex that Victoria's desperate to win him back.