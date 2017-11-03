01/02 - Cameron leaves

Emmerdale Epsiode Guide- Thursday 1st March

Thursday 1st March

After their evening at the B+B Debbie’s concerned by Cameron’s distance. But when Diane brings over Sarah’s toy to cheer her up after her hospital appointment. it slips out that Andy visited yesterday and Cameron explodes.



With poor timing, Andy interrupts them, further fuelling Cameron’s rage and Debbie’s terrified she could be losing Cameron for good.



Later, Cameron sits stewing in the pub and takes his mood out on Marlon but Chas is furious and orders Cameron through to the back room, to calm down. Cameron apologises to Chas but explains that he can’t cope with Debbie having slept with Andy and the pair are thrown when there's a spark between them. Cameron shocks Chas by admitting it's over with Debbie...

Meanwhile Pollard is determined to cope without Val. Victoria gives Pollard a message that Val’s flying home tomorrow. Pollard feigns indifference but it’s clear he’s conflicted by the news. But Victoria, Amy and David are anxious Pollard might crack under pressure as the guests for his big booking arrive.

Elsewhere Paddy does his best to apologise to Rhona for last night but she won’t listen and Marlon tells him he was a fool to miss his chance.