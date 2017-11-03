Emmerdale Epsiode Guide- Thursday 1st March Ep.2

Emmerdale Epsiode Guide

After their conversation Chas tries to persuade Cameron to stick by Debbie, not wanting him to do anything he’ll regret. Cameron steels himself to face Debbie and she’s seriously worried she’s lost him when he won’t believe her promises...



Later, Cameron tells Debbie he now understands how much she needs him but Debbie flies into a defensive rage, telling Cameron they are over. Cameron leaves stunned and Debbie is heartbroken.

Meanwhile after Paddy berates Victoria for being late for work and she reminds him what an idiot he was last night and suggests he mans up and propose himself. Taking it all on board, Paddy rehearses his proposal. It looks like all is forgiven but he’s devastated when Rhona tells him she doesn’t want to lose what they have so won’t marry him.

Also, tensions rise between Megan, Katie and Declan; while David, Amy and Pollard pull out all the stops to justify the menu to a disappointed customer, Mr Wells. Pollard struggles to hold it together and finally reaches breaking point throwing the diners out of the restaurant. Later, Pollard admits he misses Val but is terrified of her intentions when she returns.