01/02 - Cain reacts badly to the engagement news

Emmerdale Episode Guide - Friday 1st February

Cameron stops Chas outside the pub and asks her if she's made the decision. She tells him a rash proposal won't make things right. But after deliberation she agrees to marry him.



Later, Moira puts her foot in it when she tells Cain about the engagement. He arrives at the pub, looking infuriated, as Bernice gets out the champagne to toast the couple's news. Cain threatens Cameron to leave the village for good.



Debbie's shocked to hear the news and Chas is terrified when Cain confronts her in the backroom, telling her she has to leave.



Later, at the garage, Cameron arrives and a fight breaks out between him and Cain. In the brawl, Chas gets knocked over and Cain stops to check she is OK. But Cameron has seen red and has picked up a wrench, but Chas warns Cain just in case. She's unnerved by Cameron's behaviour.



Also, Lisa is angry when Dom blames Belle for Gemma's behaviour.